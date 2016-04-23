Man convicted of killing Shreveporter, faces up to 40 years

An early-morning dispute erupted in gunfire, leaving one person dead and the shooter on the run.

A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of manslaughter in the August 2014 slaying of Dejuan Kennedy.

Kevin Ray Bowers, 30 is accused of shooting 22-year-old Kennedy in the upper body with a semi-automatic rifle in the 4100 block of Jacob Street. Police say Bowers and Kennedy knew each other.

Bowers was originally charged with second-degree murder and faced a sentence of life in prison.

After a two hour deliberation Friday, a Caddo Parish jury says Bowers will be sentenced up to 40 years for manslaughter.

Bowers has previous convictions for second-degree battery in 2003, domestic abuse battery in 2008, attempted possession of a firearm by a felon in 2005 and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute in 2011.

His next court date will be May 25 for post-trial motions.

