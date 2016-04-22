Mooretown drive-by victim's family bonds during tragedy

Police say 2 people were shot in a drive-by in the 4100 block of Martha St. in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

"He's not talking to us at this time, but with interviews and witnesses and statements, we determined we had enough "PC" to arrest him for the murder of Ms. Foster," said Cpl. Breck Scott, with the Shreveport Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight Friday morning in the 4100 block of Martha Street.

According to police, 25-year-old Syborio Foster and 55-year-old Gina Foster were standing outside when a car drove past them. Several rounds were reportedly fired from the dark-colored four door sedan, striking both victims in the chest.

"We believe that he had stopped and started shooting at the victims," said Scott.

Gina Foster died at the scene and Syborio Foster was taken to University Health with non life threatening injuries.

A family member confirmed to KSLA News 12 that Syborio Foster is the grandson of Gina Foster.

"She's looking at us telling us to be strong for her," said the victim's granddaughter Diamond Sudds.

Foster's daughter Ty'Ronica Foster could barely put her pain into words.

"It hurts because I lost my mother, that is a hurting feeling, I have nothing but fun memories," said Ty'Ronica Foster.

The family says she isn't gone in their hearts.

We are going to be strong for her celebrate, and show her that she still here, she isn't going anywhere," added Sudds.

Warrants were issued for 35-year-old Carlos Franklin for one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder with a bond amount set at 1,800,000.

According to police, Franklin surrendered to authorities at the Shreveport Police headquarters. He was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. all rights reserved.