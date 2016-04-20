Natchitoches stabbing victim's family to host memorial fishing tournament

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Saturday night. According to police, one man is in custody.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Saturday night. According to police, one man is in custody.

A Natchitoches Central High School student will benefit from a scholarship established to honor the memory of a fallen student.

A Natchitoches Central High School student will benefit from a scholarship established to honor the memory of a fallen student.

The parents of Dylan Poche, an NSU student and member of the university’s fishing team, will be honored with a scholarship in Poche's name. (Source: Northwestern State University)

The parents of Dylan Poche, an NSU student and member of the university’s fishing team, will be honored with a scholarship in Poche's name. (Source: Northwestern State University)

The 19-year-old accused in the stabbing death of Dylan Poche on Sibley Lake in January has been indicted by a Natchitoches grand jury.

The 19-year-old accused in the stabbing death of Dylan Poche on Sibley Lake in January has been indicted by a Natchitoches grand jury.

Dylan Poche's family now wants to combat violence with kindness. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

The Ist Annual Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournament will be on May 8th. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

For the first time, the family of Natchitoches stabbing victim Dylan Poche is breaking their silence with a new effort to turn their tragedy into a triumph for others.

Dylan Poche, 18, was fatally stabbed at the Sibley Lake Boat Launch on January 31.

A cross still stands for Poche at Sibley Lake. His family is now trying to take the tragedy that happened in that parking lot and turn it into a legacy for others.

"My son was....," Burt Poche trailed off, needing a moment when talking about his son.

He and his entire family are still without peace in Dylan's death.

"I can't get words out," he said.

Dylan's family still keeps his fishing boat in their driveway, knowing he'll never come home from that fateful January night at the Sibley Lake Boat Launch.

"Not only was Dylan a great fisherman, but Dylan was a great fisher of men," said Dylan's mother, Misty Ott. "He put God first in everything, telling people and bringing people to Christ."

Dylan's favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

He was the oldest in a trio of brothers.

"I lost my brother, not only my brother but my best friend," said Kaleb Poche.

"Remember him as a hero," Brayden Poche said. "He's touched so many lives, the person I could talk to about anything."

Last week, a Natchitoches grand jury indicted his accused killer, 19-year-old Andrew Jacob Wallace, charging him with Second Degree Murder.

Now, Dylan's family said they want to fight violence with kindness, establishing the first-ever Northwestern State fishing scholarship for high school seniors. The Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Scholarship will be awarded to a student attending both of Dylan's Alma Maters, a senior at Natchitoches Central High School attending NSU and joining the school fishing team.

The scholarship will honor Dylan, the freshman phenom of the Demon Fishing Team.

"We wanted to give back to the fishing team and hopefully give other members of the fishing team an opportunity to pursue their dreams as Dylan was doing," said Shelley Poche. "A lot of people don't know fishing isn't like basketball or baseball. They don't have many funds available. They are funded through us, the parents. That's why we really wanted to give back."

They're also hosting the First Annual Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournament on May 8, raising proceeds to help fund the scholarship.

"You just don't know how much support we've had and we want to thank everybody for the support," Burt Poche said.

While nothing can bring Dylan back, his family hopes the scholarship and tournament will inspire an end to the violence and leave a legacy for the one they love.

"We don't want anybody else, any other family, to go through this," Ott said. "So, to all the teenagers out there, it's not worth losing your life over."

"They're still there with you. That's your guardian angel," Kaleb Poche said. "They're watching over you. My brother's watching over me."

The tournament will be held at the Cypress Bend Boat Launch at Toledo Bend Lake from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You can register online to enter the tournament before May 5. You can also register in-person the morning of the event from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

There will be early registration for the tournament on May 7 at Toledo Town & Tackle in Many from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.