Injury sidelines ZZ Top bassist; delays Shreveport, 9 other shows

We didn't hear it on the X. Instead, it was posted on the ZZ Top website.

Bassist Dusty Hill has had to be treated for a fractured shoulder since being hurt April 14 at Lone Star Events Center in Lubbock, Texas.

"My physicians told me that this type of injury is usually associated with contact sports. I'm not sure bass playing qualifies as such, but they're doing their best to get me back in the game as soon as possible," Hill says the statement on the band's website. "Thanks to everyone for all the good wishes we've received. We're determined to enjoy a speedy recovery and see you soon."

That means fans of that Little Ol' Band from Texas will have to wait 6 months more to see the trio in Shreveport. The new date is Oct. 16.

"Dusty was suited up and ready to go when he tripped on a step while on his way to the stage for the start of Thursday's show," Carl Stubner, the band's manager, says in the statement. "It was very dark back there, and the step - really a half-step - wasn't lit. So there's no way he could've seen it.

"We found out that others had missed it and stumbled earlier in the day," Stubner continues. "Maybe some strategic lighting could've prevented this, but that's water under the bridge. What's important now is that Dusty and his medical team to do what's necessary for a complete recovery."

As a result, the band's tour stops through May 7 have been postponed. Those include the show that had been set April 24 at the historic Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis Presley Ave. in Shreveport.

Tickets already bought for the Shreveport show will be honored Oct. 16.

Other postponed tour stops include Biloxi, Miss.; Lake Charles, La.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Shawnee, Okla.; and Augusta, Atlanta, Sarasota, Naples and Clearwater, all 5 in Florida.

