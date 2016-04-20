Man arrested for Natchitoches burglary

Natchitoches police have arrested a man in connection to the burglary of a salon.

Police say $1,500 worth of items were stolen from the Total Care Salon in the 1500 block of Texas Street on March 22.

After interviewing employees and receiving tips, police arrested 22-year-old Andre Sowell and charged him with simple burglary.

Sowell is accused of stealing several hair clippers and a flat screen television.

