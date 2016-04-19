Warrants issued for man accused of pulling gun on Bossier officer

Bossier City Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. after a traffic stop at the intersection of Barksdale Boulevard and Westgate Drive. No names have been released.

One man is injured after an officer involved shooting on Barksdale Blvd. (Source: Marlene Mendoza, KSLA News 12)

Bossier City police say the weapon aimed at one of their officers during a traffic stop over the weekend was loaded.

BCPD: Gun pointed at officer during traffic stop was loaded

Bossier City police have obtained arrest warrants for the man who reportedly pulled a gun on an officer over the weekend and was shot as a result.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Barksdale Blvd. at Westgate Dr. after Sgt. Kenneth Johnson stopped a Chevrolet Camaro being driven by 17-year-old Nathan Clay Birdwell of Sarepta, LA.

Bossier City authorities reported the car was stopped at a red light going the wrong direction.

When the officer approached the vehicle, 20-year-old Malik Wortham of Springhill, LA allegedly pointed a handgun at the officer from the passenger seat.

Johnson fired his gun one time, wounding Wortham.

Wortham was taken to University Health in critical, but stable condition.

Neither the driver nor the officer were injured.

As a result, Wortham is being charged with the following: attempted first degree murder, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon with controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana.

Bond in the matter is set at $1,205,000.

Wortham remains hospitalized at University Health in Shreveport. Authorities have said his wound does not appear to be life-threatening.

Monday, authorities revealed that the gun Wortham reportedly pointed at Sgt. Johnson was loaded.

Sgt. Johnson remains on paid administrative leave per department protocol while investigations continue.

Birdwell was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of marijuana. He has already posted his $10,000 bond and was released.

