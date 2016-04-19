10 candidates vying for Bossier Superintendent position

The Bossier School District is expected to begin the search process for a new superintendent by the end of next week, following a surprise announcement Thursday night by D.C. Machen that he intends to retire after the end of the current school year.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a 5 p.m. news conference to discuss a series of recent robberies and alleged kidnappings at several student apartment complexes.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by New Jersey-based Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
