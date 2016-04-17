Bossier Parish neighborhood hosts cookout for deputies, firefighters

Bossier Parish deputies and firefighters enjoy a cookout hosted by residents of Bayou Bend subdivision. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Resident of a Bossier Parish subdivision hosted a cookout Saturday to honor Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies and firefighters.

The cookout, which was similar to National Night Out, was in Bayou Bend subdivision.

In a post on the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies said,

"Oftentimes, the only interaction residents have with deputies and firefighters is during a difficult or contentious situation. Cookouts and get-togethers like this help build those relationships between first responders and the people we serve."

Deputies and firefighters from Benton Fire District 4 spent time meeting and eating with the residents in the neighborhood.

