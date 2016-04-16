Man wanted for questioning about fatal shooting outside Grambling nightclub

Grambling police say it was outside Club Legends on U.S. Highway 80 in Grambling that Willie Patterson Jr., 33, of the 6700 block of Hwy. 80 in Grambling, was found April 16 with several gunshot wounds to his upper torso. (Source: Google Maps)

A man is dead after a fistfight with another man outside a Grambling nightclub escalated to gunfire.

Now city police are looking for a man they want to question about the fatal shooting.

Grambling police say they received several calls about 1 a.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim lying outside Club Legends in the 7600 block of U.S. Highway 80.

Willie Patterson Jr., 33, of the 6700 block of U.S. Highway 80, was found on the west side of the club. Police say he was unresponsive and had several gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene after EMS personnel attempted to revive him.

Now police are looking to question Jody Adolphus, of the 200 block of Murline Street in Grambling, as a person of interest in the homicide case.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Adolphus to call Grambling police at (318) 247-3772 or Ruston-Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111. Callers with information may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

The Lincoln sheriff's office is assisting with the investigation.

