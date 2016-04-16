1 wounded in officer-involved shooting on Barksdale Boulevard

Bossier City police have obtained arrest warrants for the man who reportedly pulled a gun on an officer over the weekend and was shot as a result.

Warrants issued for man accused of pulling gun on Bossier officer

Bossier City police say the weapon aimed at one of their officers during a traffic stop over the weekend was loaded.

BCPD: Gun pointed at officer during traffic stop was loaded

One man is injured after an officer involved shooting on Barksdale Blvd. (Source: Marlene Mendoza, KSLA News 12)

Bossier City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which one man was wounded Saturday.

Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. after a traffic stop at Barksdale Boulevard at Westgate Drive.

According to police, an officer stopped a Chevrolet Camero being driven by 17-year-old Nathan Clay Birdwell, of Sarepta.

Police say when the officer approached the vehicle, passenger 20-year-old Malik Wortham, of Springhill, pointed a handgun at the officer. The officer fired his gun one time, wounding Wortham.

Wortham was taken to University Health, where he was in critical but stable condition. Authorities said his wound does not appear to be life-threatening.

Birdwell and the officer were not injured.

Police say Wortham faces 1 count each of attempted first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Birdwell was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard policy, pending the outcome of a routine internal and criminal investigation. The officer's name has yet to be released.

