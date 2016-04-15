Armed standoff in Foreman, AR neighborhood ends peacefully

Officers with several agencies are on the scene, including Arkansas State Police. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A man is in custody after a standoff that developed overnight in Foreman, AR, where a man was reportedly making threats and firing off an AR-15.

It happened at a home in a neighborhood on 3rd Street.

The man has been identified as Devin Hawkins, a 31-year-old veteran who was recently released from jail after serving time on a disorderly conduct charge.

Little River County Sheriff Gary Gregory says Hawkins, who suffers from PTSD, declared that would leave in a body bag before going back to jail and threatened to kill anyone who tried to come get him.

Hawkins' home burned a few months ago, so he was living in a storage area on the property. While an Arkansas State Police SWAT team was preparing to go in and bring him out, Sheriff Gregory says he came out armed with a handgun. An officer was eventually able to taze him and he was taken into custody without further incident.

There is no word on what charges, if any, Hawkins will face. Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.