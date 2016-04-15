Natchitoches teen indicted in murder of Dylan Poche

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Saturday night. According to police, one man is in custody.

A Natchitoches Central High School student will benefit from a scholarship established to honor the memory of a fallen student.

The parents of Dylan Poche, an NSU student and member of the university’s fishing team, will be honored with a scholarship in Poche's name. (Source: Northwestern State University)

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies have released the name of the man charged in the stabbing death of Dylan Poche.

The 19-year-old accused in the stabbing death of Dylan Poche on Sibley Lake in January has been indicted by a Natchitoches grand jury.

According to Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Van H. Kyzar, Andrew Jacob Wallace, 19, was formally charged with 2nd degree murder Thursday night in connection with the January 30 stabbing death of 18-year-old Dylan Poche of Natchez, LA.

Poche was stabbed once in the heart during an altercation at the Sibley Lake Boat Launch on Hwy. 504 in Natchitoches. Detectives from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believe the altercation was fueled by social media comments made by various friends of both parties.

Poche was a student at NSU, nephew of Bassmaster Elite Series pro Keith Poche and an accomplished angler in his own right.

Also indicted Thursday was 19-year-old Marlon Rachal, II. Rachal was formally charged with the shooting death of his father, 39-year-old Marlon Rachal, Sr. on March 15 at their residence on Scott Loop.

According to detectives with the Natchitoches Police Department, the father and son engaged in a physical altercation while arguing over speakers and the son shot the father twice, once in the front and once in the back.



Both Wallace and Rachal remain held in custody at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. They are scheduled for arraignment in the 10th District Court in Natchitoches, and trial dates will be set at that time.

Second degree murder is punishable by a sentence of life in prison.

