Arrest, release of Bossier Parish Police Juror prompts internal investigation

The Bossier City Police Department has opened an internal investigation after the release of Bossier Parish Police juror Rick Avery without charges after his arrest on suspicion of DWI over the weekend.

According to a Bossier City Police spokesman, the District 6 representative was released before being booked into jail on any charge Sunday night.

Police are not releasing any details about the internal investigation at this time.

Bossier Parish Police Jury President Wanda Bennett confirms Avery, who is also expected to run for Bossier City mayor next year, is still a member of the police jury.

