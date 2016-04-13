Infrastructure work for Bossier downtown redevelopment set to begin

Bossier City leaders are hoping to breath new life into the area with their multi-million dollar "re-envisioning" project.

Growing pains are headed to downtown Bossier as the city plans to kick off its massive multi-million dollar project to redevelop what some call "Old Bossier."

When Bossier resident Sig Kunz moved to Bossier City in 1968, he wasn't impressed with Bossier's downtown area.

"It wasn't up to par," said Kunz, whose feelings haven't changed much since then. "I don't see this as a downtown, it's not a place you go."

But when Joe Cobb's BBQ opened in 1952, owner Sue Cobb said the area was the place to be.

"'Course, there were two banks, there were several department stores."

While there are successful downtown businesses, the area is only a shadow of what it once was.

"Downtown bossier city has definitely changed," said Cobb.

Now Bossier City leaders are hoping to breathe new life into the area with their multi-million dollar "re-envisioning" project. The core of the re-imagined downtown includes a mixed-use apartment building and an event plaza. But the first step to get there is to build the necessary infrastructure, like water and sewer lines, electrical, and roadwork.

City leaders say the infrastructure work that will be starting soon will cost around $13 million and take more than a year to complete.

Business owner Mike McGlone isn't worried about the construction.

"We don't have the walk in traffic, so I don't believe that will impact us," he said.



McGlone appreciates the fact that city leaders are keeping business owners in the loop by hosting a project information meeting.

"We need a refresher of what they have done and what is about to happen."

The information meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 14 at Bossier City Council chambers at 3 p.m. Downtown business owners, residents, and the general public are invited to attend.

The full redevelopment project is predicted to be completed in 10 years.

