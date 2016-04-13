Parade to honor Bossier State Basketball Champions - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Parade to honor Bossier State Basketball Champions

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
The Bossier High School boys basketball team took home the 2016 Boy's Class 4a State Basketball Championship. (Source: KSLA News 12) The Bossier High School boys basketball team took home the 2016 Boy's Class 4a State Basketball Championship. (Source: KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

The Bossier Bearkats will be honored during a championship parade Wednesday and the entire community is invited.

The parade will be at the Louisiana boardwalk starting at 6:00 p.m.     

It will begin near the Courtyard Marriott by the carousel and end under the Texas Street Bridge, where a ceremony and pep rally will take place.

On tap to perform:

  • BHS Band
  • BHS Cheer
  • Prideline
  • BHS ROTC Color Guard and Cadets
  • 2011 Championship Team
  • 2016 Championship Team
  • Waller Cheer

The Bossier High School boys basketball team took home the 2016 Boy's Class 4A State Basketball Championship.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly