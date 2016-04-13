Parade to honor Bossier State Basketball Champions

The Bossier High School boys basketball team took home the 2016 Boy's Class 4a State Basketball Championship. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Bossier Bearkats will be honored during a championship parade Wednesday and the entire community is invited.

The parade will be at the Louisiana boardwalk starting at 6:00 p.m.

It will begin near the Courtyard Marriott by the carousel and end under the Texas Street Bridge, where a ceremony and pep rally will take place.

On tap to perform:

BHS Band

BHS Cheer

Prideline

BHS ROTC Color Guard and Cadets

2011 Championship Team

2016 Championship Team

Waller Cheer

