10 Best farmers' markets in Louisiana

If you love fresh produce, homemade prepared foods and specialty items, you should be visiting your local farmers' market.
Onlyinyourstate.com compiled this list of truly special markets in Louisiana that are breeding grounds for community and support.
The Shreveport Farmers' Market is located at 101 Crockett St. and is open June 4 - Aug. 27; Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 7 - July 19 and Saturdays 7 a.m. to noon, except June 18.
The Bossier Farmers' Market is open from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. every Saturday from April 2 until Dec. 17 at Pierre Bossier Mall behind Starbucks (I-20 and Airline).
