Work to impact travel on Jimmie Davis Bridge

The Jimmie Davis Bridge, which was built in 1968, is used by approximately 21,500 vehicles per day. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Motorists soon will see the first signs of rehabilitating Jimmie Davis Bridge.

Louisiana Highway 511 over Red River will be closed 1 lane at a time beginning April 14.

The work on the span will be done between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

"This work is associated with the upcoming construction project on the Jimmie Davis Bridge," says a notice from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development.

The work is expected to take a week to complete, weather permitting.

As always, the state highway department reminds motorists to be patient, drive with caution through road construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

This is not the planned long-term closure of the bridge that links Shreveport and Bossier City.

In January, the time frame for that was pushed back once again. That delay was because barn swallows, which are federally protected birds, were nesting under the span.

The latest projection is for that work to begin in May and to be completed by December 2017, according to LaDOTD's website.

Once Jimmie Davis Bridge is closed, it can remain so for no more than a year. The contractor who will replace the nearly 50-year-old span can be fined for each day beyond the 365-day limit.

The bridge's closure is expected to create some traffic headaches. It's a popular route, with some 21,500 vehicles crossing it daily, that is packed during rush hour.

Detours likely will include the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge, the Texas Street bridge and the I-20/I-220 interstate systems.

The $23.4 million will involve redecking, making structural repairs, installing lighting and painting the bridge purple. That's what the majority of people picked in the state highway department's contest to decide the color.

