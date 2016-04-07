Evergreen Life Services hosts celebrity waiter night

Thursday night, KSLA News 12's Adria Goins and Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle worked as waiters at the Annual Evergreen Life Services Celebrity Waiter event at East Ridge County Club.

Evergreen works closely with members of our community with disabilities.

This year, Evergreen honored our local veteran paratroopers such as Ray Urban who just a few months ago, jumped out of a plane at the age of 94.

"Give them something to do and I think it's a fantastic idea and we've always thought they've done a fantastic job with what they do," said Urban.

The event kicked off with a skydiver landing right behind the clubhouse on the driving range.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.