Family of missing NSU student prays for good news at Grand Canyon

It was supposed to be a liberating spring break trip to the Grand Canyon for a senior at Northwestern State University. Now, a search is underway for the straight-A engineering student who disappeared over the weekend.

"This is from graduation," said Oliver Zacarias, holding up a picture of his big sister, 22-year old Diana, at their family home in Natchitoches.

Diana Zacarias disappeared at the Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend.

"They know the trails, the certain trails that she took, like the shuttle she went on. And she sent some pictures while she was there that Saturday," said Oliver.

He was referring to a photo of his sister posted on her Facebook page. It shows her in a pink baseball cap and purple fleece jacket with a view of the Grand Canyon behind her.

Zacarias told us, "You see things like this happen all the time. But, like when it's someone that's actually close to you, it's hard to believe. Right now, all I can do is pray and hope for the best."

Diana's family reported her missing when she missed her flight home on Sunday, to return to school on Monday at Northwestern State University. They know she took a shuttle to the South Rim of the canyon on Saturday and was dropped off at the Maswick Lodge. She's believed to have visited Yaki Point and Lookout Studio.

The National Park Service is currently conducting a search-and-rescue operation and a missing persons investigation also is ongoing. "Just really worried right now. But at the same time I'm still trying to hope for the best," added Oliver.

His mom and dad drove out to Arizona to help in the search effort as Diana's family prays for good news.

