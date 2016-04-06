Red River Army Depot opens new facility

It's a major role player in protecting our military men and women, a mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle.

But Wednesday, local, state and federal leaders were on hand as the M-RAP vehicle provided an ArkLaTex employer a major financial boost.

The roll out of the mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle at Red River Army Depot officially completes a $62 million investment at the Bowie County location.

The Maneuver Systems Sustainmen Center project began 8 years ago to help the depot achieve its mission.

"To make sure that our fighting forces have the best equipment available," explained Texas Congressman John Ratcliff, who was on hand for the roll out ceremony. "The technology in this building is incredible. It will allow support of the war fighter that is better than anyone else in the world can do and that will help keep America safe."

The M-RAP is one of several tactical wheeled vehicles refurbished at the Army depot.

"We feel extremely proud of what we do. What we basically are doing is protecting the soldier, it's a hard process but it's an easy process at the same time," said RRAD employee Steve Harris.

And with the completion of the 300,000 square ft. building project, workers like Harris can continue their mission.

Congressman Ratcliff says the new facility is a plus to the local economy and a benefit for the nation.

"It's a tremendous investment into the Red River Army Depot that shows that the Army is committed to being here not just now, but well into the future. They see that Red River Army Depot is someone that can fulfill the critical mission of supporting our military," explained Ratcliff.

Red River Army Depot is the largest employer in Bowie County with 5,000 workers.

