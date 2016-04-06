Possible plans for new Walmart in Bossier back on agenda

Bossier City voted this week to annex 99 acres of land to build a new Walmart Supercenter, but that isn't sitting well with several hundred residents living near the area.

Plans surrounding a controversial super Walmart take a step backward Tuesday afternoon after the Bossier City Council voted to put it to a halt.

It appears Bossier City officials might be beginning to move forward with plans of a new Walmart store on Wemple Rd.

According to the Metropolitan Planning Commission agenda for April 11, action is being requested for the MPC to change the zoning classification for a "certain tract of land" located in the Northwest corner of Wemple Rd. and Airline Dr. in Bossier City. The request is to change the zoning classification from residential agriculture to general business for a Walmart Supercenter and fueling station.

Last year, the Bossier City Council seemed to be going at lightning speed to welcome the new Walmart in North Bossier by annexing 99 acres land and being only one vote away from spending millions on the project.

But in September of 2015, after more than 2,000 residents signed a petition opposing the project, the city council voted to put the issue to a halt for the time being.

At the time, Bossier City Attorney Jimmy Hall said city leaders hadn't received any officials plans or paperwork from Walmart. However, it is unclear if that has changed since the plans are back on the MPC agenda.

The Bossier City Council will meet on Monday, April 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the City Council Chambers at 620 Benton Rd.

