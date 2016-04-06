Scholarship honors memory of slain NSU student Dylan Poche

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Saturday night. According to police, one man is in custody.

Natchitoches Sheriff Victor Jones says an "ongoing feud" between the victim and the suspect in the fatal stabbing Saturday night at Sibley Lake escalated first on social media before it came to a head at the popular gathering spot.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies have released the name of the man charged in the stabbing death of Dylan Poche.

The memorial to 18-year-old Dylan Poche at Lake Sibley. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

The parents of Dylan Poche, an NSU student and member of the university’s fishing team, will be honored with a scholarship in Poche's name. (Source: Northwestern State University)

A Natchitoches Central High School student will benefit from a scholarship established to honor the memory of a fallen student.

The Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Scholarship will be presented each spring to a graduating member of the NCHS Fishing Team who plans to be a member of the NSU Fishing Team.

Poche was a 2015 graduate of Natchitoches Central High School and an avid outdoorsman. The 18-year-old excelled at tournament fishing and was a member of the NCHS Fishing Team. Poche was also a member of the NSU Fishing Team as a freshman.

Poche was fatally stabbed January 31 at the Sibley Lake boat launch in Natchitoches.

If no eligible students apply for the Poche scholarship, the funds will go to support the NSU Fishing Team and its activities.

The scholarship was established by Poche's parents, Burt and Shelly Poche and Misty Ott.

