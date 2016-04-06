Scholarship honors memory of slain NSU student Dylan Poche

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies have released the name of the man charged in the stabbing death of Dylan Poche.More >>
Natchitoches Sheriff Victor Jones says an "ongoing feud" between the victim and the suspect in the fatal stabbing Saturday night at Sibley Lake escalated first on social media before it came to a head at the popular gathering spot.More >>
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Saturday night. According to police, one man is in custody.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
