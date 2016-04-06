Scholarship honors memory of slain NSU student Dylan Poche - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Scholarship honors memory of slain NSU student Dylan Poche

Dylan Poche, 18 (Source: Dylan Poche's Facebook page) Dylan Poche, 18 (Source: Dylan Poche's Facebook page)
The parents of Dylan Poche, an NSU student and member of the university’s fishing team, will be honored with a scholarship in Poche's name. (Source: Northwestern State University) The parents of Dylan Poche, an NSU student and member of the university’s fishing team, will be honored with a scholarship in Poche's name. (Source: Northwestern State University)
The memorial to 18-year-old Dylan Poche at Lake Sibley. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA) The memorial to 18-year-old Dylan Poche at Lake Sibley. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)
NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -

A Natchitoches Central High School student will benefit from a scholarship established to honor the memory of a fallen student. 

The Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Scholarship will be presented each spring to a graduating member of the NCHS Fishing Team who plans to be a member of the NSU Fishing Team. 

Poche was a 2015 graduate of Natchitoches Central High School and an avid outdoorsman. The 18-year-old excelled at tournament fishing and was a member of the NCHS Fishing Team. Poche was also a member of the NSU Fishing Team as a freshman. 

Poche was fatally stabbed January 31 at the Sibley Lake boat launch in Natchitoches. 

If no eligible students apply for the Poche scholarship, the funds will go to support the NSU Fishing Team and its activities. 

The scholarship was established by Poche's parents, Burt and Shelly Poche and Misty Ott. 

