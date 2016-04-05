SWEPCO to replace transmission line in Harrison County, TX

AEP Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) plans to rebuild transmission line in Harrison County, Texas.

The about 11 miles of existing 69,000-volts is located between Marshall and Hallsville. The project will start at the company’s Marshall Substation located west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the west side of Marshall. The line travels west along a corridor near Highway 80 to the Hallsville Substation located west of North Oak Street in Hallsville.

Agents will contact property owners along the route about the land surveying and other pre-construction activities.

SWEPCO representatives say the rebuild will address reliability concerns and ensure an adequate supply of electricity for the area’s growth and economic development.

The existing wooden structures will be replaced with single steel poles. Construction to replace and upgrade the existing equipment will happen in the utility easements.

The need for improvements was decided by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), the regional transmission organization responsible for overseeing the electric transmission grid in this area of Texas. SPP operates under federal mandate to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and reasonable wholesale electricity rates.

SWEPCO plans to start construction in September 2016. The $14.5 million project is expected to be completed by summer of 2017.

Click here for project details, schedule and interactive map, visit.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.