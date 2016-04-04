S. Bossier flooding slows progress on Sligo Bridge replacement

Flooding in March has pushed back the completion date of the Sligo Bridge in South Bossier Parish. (Source: Victoria Shirley/KSLA News 12)

Flooding in South Bossier Parish has pushed back the completion date for the Sligo Bridge. The delay is not good news for residents who are tired of driving the lengthy detour. But Department of Transportation and Development leaders say they can't control mother nature.

The Sligo Bridge has been closed for a little more than a year while contractors work to replace it.

"When it was open we would cut through there to hit the golf course," said Driver Brandon Price, who explains since the bridge shut down, they are forced to take a six mile detour around the closed bridge.

"It makes our route so much more longer," said Price.



The bridge was on track to be completed by May, "but then the floods came in and that really kind of shot the time line all together," said DOTD spokesman Cindy Dorfner.

Dorfner explained, the recent flooding slowed down the project.

"When it was at its highest point, the water was about a foot and a half over these concrete caps," Dorfner said pointing to the bridge.



As far as contractors know, the flooding has not caused damage to the project, but they aren't out of the woods yet.

"It is going to have to go down further for us to determine whether the revetments been damaged, if it has they are going to have to redo some of that work," Dorfner said.

When the water goes down and if no damage is found to the bridge, the latest prediction for when the bridge may open is mid-summer. However, future weather delays could change the timeline again.

"We can't predict what mother nature is going to do," said Dorfner.



Price is understanding about the delay.

"That was an enormous amount of rain especially South Bossier here, got a tremendous amount of rain," said Price. "I wouldn't be surprised if they found damage with that amount of rain."

The high waters swept away a lot of dirt on one side of the bridge. According to Dorfner, the water will have to do go down another 5-10 feet before contractors can replace the dirt to get started on the second half of the bridge.

Until the water goes down, contractors won't know if additional costs will be added to the project.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.