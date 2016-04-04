28 arrested, 4 at large in Hope, AR undercover drug raid

Myrna Scott (left to right), 48, of Hope, 3 counts of delivery of a controlled substance; John A. Prater, 46, of Hope, 2 counts of delivery; and, Frederria Cook, 19, of Ashdown, Ark., 1 count of delivery. (Source: Hempstead County, AR, sheriff's office)

A man and 2 women are the latest to be arrested in connection with the 3-month undercover drug operation dubbed Operation Burnout.

Booked into the Hempstead County Detention Center in Hope, Ark. are:

Myrna Scott, 48, of Hope, whom Hope police arrested about 9 p.m. April 5 on 3 counts of delivery of a Controlled Dangerous Substance;

John A. Prater, 46, of Hope, whom Hope police arrested about 9 p.m. April 5 on 2 counts of delivery of a Controlled Dangerous Substance; and,

Frederria Cook, 19, of Ashdown, Ark., who was arrested about 5:16 p.m. April 6 on 1 count of delivery of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Their arrests bring to 28 the number of suspects apprehended since more than 50 law enforcement officers began rounding up 32 suspects the morning of April 4. Another 4 suspects still are being sought.

The investigation was conducted by the Hempstead County sheriff's deputies and South Central Drug Task Force agents. Also involved were special agents with Arkansas State Police, Hope police, Arkansas Game and Fish wildlife officers, Howard County sheriff's deputies, Arkansas Parole and Probation officers and undercover narcotics agents.

