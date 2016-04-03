Family's $25K donation helping Texarkana,TX students

A new endowed fund to support Texarkana College's Presidential Scholarship program was established Friday after a donation from Pam and Gregg Orr.

The Orr family donated $25,000 to the scholarship program to support students seeking a higher education credential. Because the gift was given as an endowment, students will receive scholarships from the fund in perpetuity.

“We are so grateful to the Orr family for making an investment in the future of this community,” said Katie Andrus, Director of the Texarkana College Foundation. “An educated workforce is so important, and this scholarship will award students who are working hard to make a better life for their families. The Orr family has created a legacy at Texarkana College.”

Since the scholarship's creation in March 2015, 88 students were named as Presidential Scholars through the program.

Qualifying students must earn a high school GPA of 3.25 or higher and graduate at the top of their class. Students receiving the scholarship must maintain a 3.25 GPA at Texarkana College to continue receiving the scholarship.

Texarkana College has received 175 applications for next year's program.

