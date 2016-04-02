Bossier City Farmers' Market opens for 2016 season - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City Farmers' Market opens for 2016 season

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Bossier City Farmers' Market, which had been closed since December, now is open for its 2016 season. (Source: KSLA News 12) Bossier City Farmers' Market, which had been closed since December, now is open for its 2016 season. (Source: KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Bossier City Farmers' Market opened Saturday for the first time this year.

More than a dozen local farms and businesses showcased their products directly to people outside Pierre Bossier Mall.

The farmers say it's a big source of their annual income.

They also say people get a product unmatched in quality and freshness.

"Quality of produce and stuff that there's out here, it's just phenomenal," said Rick Buckley, owner of Buckley Honey Farm. "It's all mostly local-grown stuff, and you can't beat it."

The farmers' market had been closed since December. 

It's now open from 10 a.m . to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Dec. 17.

