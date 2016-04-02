Bossier City Farmers' Market opens for 2016 season

Bossier City Farmers' Market, which had been closed since December, now is open for its 2016 season. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier City Farmers' Market opened Saturday for the first time this year.

More than a dozen local farms and businesses showcased their products directly to people outside Pierre Bossier Mall.

The farmers say it's a big source of their annual income.

They also say people get a product unmatched in quality and freshness.

"Quality of produce and stuff that there's out here, it's just phenomenal," said Rick Buckley, owner of Buckley Honey Farm. "It's all mostly local-grown stuff, and you can't beat it."

It's now open from 10 a.m . to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Dec. 17.

