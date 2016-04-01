Third arrested, fourth suspect sought in deadly Texarkana, TX shooting

In custody March 30 is 1 of 3 people Texarkana, Texas, police suspect fatally shot a man during an attempted robbery the previous afternoon.

Texarkana, TX police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Wilson, Jr is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Casey Smith. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Texarkana, Texas police have arrested a third man Friday morning accused of firing shots at a vehicle and killing a man. They have also identified the third and final suspect.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Jailon Montre Gamble of Texarkana, Texas just after 12:00 p.m. Friday. Gamble was arrested after he came to the Bi-State Criminal Justice Center last night to speak to detectives.

Police say a second suspect turned himself in at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. Jaquelle Kioshae Rogers of Texarkana, Arkansas is facing a capital murder charge.

Detectives got a warrant for capital murder for 21-year-old Rogers and 19-year-old Anthony Wilson, Jr, of Texarkana, AR.

Wilson has not yet been arrested. He is believed to be the fourth suspect involved in the robbery attempt that lead to the death of 28-year-old Casey Smith.

Police describe Wilson as 5'5", 150 pounds with tattoos of a cross between his eyes, tear drops under his right eye and script lettering over both eye brows.

Marshall Vallerjos was previously arrested earlier in the week and charged with capital murder in the case. He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Bi-State Jail.

Detectives believe the men attempted to rob Smith in front of a house in the 2400 block of Mamie Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police found Smith dead lying next to a vehicle with several gun shot wounds.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s location is asked to immediately call 911. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

