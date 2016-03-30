Vivian teen accused of fatal shooting at apartment complex

Police say the shooting happened at the back of the apartment complex between building 4 and the leasing office (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

An 18-year-old Vivian man is accused of fatally shooting another Vivian man Wednesday night at an apartment complex.

Caddo sheriff's Detective Keith Fox and patrol deputies took James Taylor III, 18, of the 200 block of East Davis Street, into custody early Thursday morning at a south Shreveport apartment complex.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 9:05 a.m. on 1 count of second-degree murder and a probation violation.

The Caddo sheriff's office has had a dozen units in Vivian since the shooting to help police there investigate the slaying of James Carroll.

North Caddo Medical Center Thursday confirmed that the 24-year-old who was taken there for treatment of what authorities said appeared to be life-threatening wounds had died.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Monterey Hills Apartments in the 100 block of Williamson Way.

Detectives have identified Taylor and Carroll as being among a group of people who were socializing at the apartment complex. After leaving together, they returned a while later and some type of disagreement arose between the 2, the Caddo sheriff's office reports.

Taylor is accused of then shooting a pistol twice at Carroll when he found Carroll between buildings at the apartment complex. Taylor fled in a tan Crown Victoria that detectives later found abandoned at Interstate 220 and Interstate 20 in Shreveport.

The Vivian Police Department and Caddo sheriff's office report there were 100 to 150 spectators at the scene of the shooting when officers arrived Wednesday night, so additional officers were called in to help control the crowd.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.