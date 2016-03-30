Red Cross doing mobile client casework in different parishes

The American Red Cross will have teams of caseworkers going through affected parishes the rest of the week in an effort to reach the most families as quickly as possible.

The effort this week is unique in that a substantial number of Red Cross caseworkers will be targeting impacted areas within a parish all in one day in order to reach as many homes in that parish as possible. This push will be targeted by parish, so the Red Cross asks that affected residents keep an eye out for casework teams going through your area.

Barring weather disruptions, the schedule for the remainder of the week is as follows:

Thursday, March 31 – Bossier Parish. Caseworkers will be specifically visiting affected neighborhoods in and around Bossier City, south Bossier and Haughton.

Friday, April 1 - Caddo Parish. Caseworkers will be specifically visiting affected neighborhoods in and around Shreveport, Greenwood, Keithville, Oil City and Mooringsport.

Saturday, April 2 – Bienville Parish. Caseworkers will be specifically visiting affected neighborhoods in and around Ringgold and Castor.

Monday, April 3 – Webster Parish. Caseworkers will be specifically visiting affected neighborhoods in and around Doyline, Sibley and Heflin.

If you miss the caseworkers when they go through your area, they will be leaving information behind that includes the phone number to call if you need to schedule a different day to meet a caseworker. Additional dates will be announced when scheduled.

