Texarkana, TX police arrest 1 of 3 suspects in fatal shooting

Casey Smith, 28, was found fatally shot about 4 p.m. March 30 beside a vehicle in front of a residence in the 2400 block of Mamie Drive in Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

In custody March 30 is 1 of 3 people Texarkana, Texas, police suspect fatally shot a man during an attempted robbery.

Marshall William Vallejos, 22, of Texarkana, Ark., faces a charge of capital murder.

Police received a call about 2 a.m. March 30 from Wadley Regional Medical Center saying a man had come to its emergency room for treatment of a gunshot wound to 1 of his legs. Detectives interviewed Vallejos after he was treated and released by the hospital.

Authorities had been looking for Vallejos since the evening of March 29 as a person of interest in the slaying of 28-year-old Casey Smith.

Officers responding to calls about shots being fired found Smith lying beside a vehicle in front of a residence in the 2400 block of Mamie Drive about 4 p.m. March 29. Smith, who was dead, appeared to have been shot several times.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they had heard 3 gunshots and that they had seen at least 3 males running after the shooting.

Preliminary police reports say 3 men approached Smith's car and opened fire. They then fled north on South Ann Street.

The shooters were believed to have been traveling in a gray or light blue car with damage on the passenger side. The damage consists of scratches of red paint, possibly from a previous wreck, police say.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the slaying this crime is urged to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

