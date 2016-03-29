Man shot, killed in Texarkana identified

Man shot and killed in the 2400 block of Mamie Drive in Texarkana (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, Texas police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Mamie Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, 28-year-old Casey Smith, lying next to his car. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reportedly told police they heard 3 gunshots and at least 3 males running after the shooting.

According to preliminary reports, police say 3 men approached the victim's car and opened fire. After the shooting, the gunmen fled the scene heading north on S. Ann Street. The shooters are believed to be traveling in a gray or light blue car with damage on the passenger's side. Police say the damage consists of scratches of red paint, possibly from a previous wreck.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

