Homeless youth program to hold charity ball

A program helping to educate homeless youth and drop-outs in our community needs the public's help.

In an effort to raise money, "Back on Track," HiSET GED Program will be holding their first Celebration of Education Ball at Eldorado Resort and Casino on April 8.

The Celebration of Education Ball will be held from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

It is a formal event. Tickets are $50 per person and a table of 8 is $500.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can call 318-840-8111.

