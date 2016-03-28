Homer murder suspect's mother speaks out on allegations against son

When 69-year-old Sulyn Prince didn't show up for work at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center in January, red flags went up.

Louisiana State Police say the body of 69-year-old Sulyn Prince has been found and an arrest has been made in the case.

On this Sunday, the church bells rang at First Baptist Church in Arcadia and dozens gathered to say goodbye to 69-year-old Webster Parish Deputy Sulyn Prince, described as having kindness beyond this world.

More than six different law enforcement agencies gathered to escort slain Webster Parish Deputy Sulyn Prince to her final resting place. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

A Homer mother is defending her son who stands accused of murdering his neighbor, a Webster Parish sheriff's deputy jailer.

"The state trooper was at my house to arrest my son for murder. It was about 15 or 16 there. They said we are here to arrest your son for the murder of Ms.Prince. I asked are you sure and they said we are 100 percent sure, but are they sure?"

Mary Johnson is filled with questions as her son Jermaine Johnson sits behind bars charged for his alleged role in the death of Sulyn Prince.

But Mary Johnson claims Jermaine was at home making burgers at the time of the crime.

"He's being charged because he has a label, and he lived right next door," added Johnson

Claiborne Parish records show Johnson served five years in prison for simple rape before getting out of jail less than a year ago. Now, his mother fears his past may be fueling the accusations against him.

"He said, 'mother I didn't kill Ms. Prince, I hope they find who did it,'" said Johnson.

Just a few short hours after Prince's body was found in a shallow grave near her home in January, Johnson was arrested. And last week, a second man was implicated in the crime.

"Now that they have arrested someone else he thought, he thought he would get to go home because they've found who actually killed her," added Johnson.

Johnson and Andrew Critton both face a charge of second degree murder. Both also served time in Claiborne Parish.

"I've spoken briefly to the other young man's family, they've asked if he knows my son and he's said no and my son doesn't know him," said Johnson.

Johnson says her heart aches for Prince's family, but also for her own son.

"I'm sorry that she's gone, but get the right person, and I'll fight until this is solved," said Johnson.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty. His next court date is set for May 3.

