Stonewall girl with down syndrome makes cheerleading squad, again

Video of a fifth grader with down syndrome finding out she made the North DeSoto Middle School cheerleading team for this year went viral back in May.

Video of a fifth grader with down syndrome finding out she made the North DeSoto Middle School cheerleading team for this year went viral back in May.

Lacey Parker traveled to Baton Rouge to participate in the Louisiana Miss Amazing pageant (Source: Renee Parker)

Last year, video of a North DeSoto Middle School student went viral after the young girl with down syndrome made cheerleader.

After posted, the video was viewed by more than 2 million people across the world.

The star of the video, Lacey Parker, found out she made the cheerleading squad which has been a dream of hers ever since her older sister was on the team.

"Down syndrome is a label, it's not who she is. She's an amazing little girl who strives to do whatever she wants to do," said Renee Parker, Lacey's mom.

Now, Lacey is capturing more hearts after finding out she made the team for a second time.

This time around, Renee Parker said 53 girls tried out and 29, including Lacey, made the team.

"We are blessed that Lacey is supported by so many people to be able to do what she loves," said Renee Parker.

Renee said Lacey practiced really hard and did her best.

"They had clinics Monday - Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Lacey would go home and practice until 10 or 11 at night," Renee explained.

Renee told us that there were times she would wake up in the middle of the night and hear something, only to find out Lacey had taken her cheer videos into the bathroom and play them off her phone to practice at 2:00 a.m.

Renee says Lacey is so excited she made it, but was very nervous in the middle of tryouts. Lacey was given the amazing news just hours after tryouts last Thursday.

Not only is Lacey an outstanding cheerleader, she also recently won the Louisiana Miss Amazing pageant as the Pre-Teen Miss Amazing Queen.

Just 24 hours after making her school's cheer team, Lacey competed in the pageant over the weekend and was crowned queen.

The pageant is for children with special needs, and because she was crowned queen, Lacey will be traveling to Chicago in July where she'll compete for the pre-teen title of the national Miss Amazing pageant.

The family is now trying to raise money to go to Chicago for the pageant. The trip is expected to cost between $3,500 and $4,000.

Click here to donate to the family's GoFundMe account.

