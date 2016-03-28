Grub Burger to hold fundraiser for Dancing for the Cure competition

The North Louisiana affiliate of Susan G. Komen wants you to get your grub on.

Those who eat at Grub Burger Bar on April 7, be sure to tell them you are with Susan G. Komen.

A portion of all profits will go towards the North Louisiana Affiliate of Susan G. Komen's Dancing for the Cure competition.

Grub Burger is located at 1370 E. 70th Street in Shreveport.

The 2nd Annual Dancing for the Cure competition is coming up less than two weeks.

This year, representing Team KSLA is morning reporter Jacob Bradford and evening anchor Domonique Benn.

Jacob and Domonique will battle it out for the Pink Mirror Ball trophy on Saturday, April 9 at the Horseshoe Casino.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Horseshoe Riverdome.

Tickets are $75 per person or $100 for couples, and $500 for a table of 8.

Those wishing to purchase tickets can click here.

