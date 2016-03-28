Suspect in kidnapping, bank robberies pleads not guilty

The Louisiana State Police announced Elijah Wong and Donnie Simmons have been found. The children were recovered unharmed in Casa Grande, Arizona. Police say Keith Rogers and Antionette Wong are in custody.

The two Shreveport boys who were abducted by 34-year-old Keith Rogers and their mother, 28-year-old Antionette Wong on January 12, and found in Arizona on Feb. 7, arrived at Shreveport Regional Airport Thursday evening.

The man accused of a series of bank robberies and the kidnapping of 2 young boys pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

Keith Rogers, 35, was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. in Shreveport. He is set to appear back in court on April 14 for a preliminary exam. By then, he is expected to decide whether he would like a bench or a jury trial.

Rogers was on the run for a few weeks before being caught by Arizona State Police, then extradited back to Louisiana to face charges.

Rogers and his girlfriend, Antoinette Wong, were wanted in connection with a series of robberies in Shreveport and Bossier City.

Police say Rogers is linked to at least 3 bank robberies in Shreveport and Bossier City, and authorities in Arizona said the couple had cash, believed to have been taken during the bank robberies, on them at the time of their arrest.

Keith Rogers is charged with first degree robbery, simple robbery, parole fugitive and in state fugitive. His bond is set at $1.1 million on the robbery charges.

No bond is set on the fugitive charges. Rogers is also facing charges in Bossier City for his alleged role in a bank robbery there.

Wong is charged with 2 counts of child desertion and accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $150,000.

The boys were with them when the couple was captured in Arizona. They were greeted by family members at Shreveport Regional Airport when they returned on Feb. 11.

