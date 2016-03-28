Suspect in kidnapping, bank robberies pleads not guilty

The two Shreveport boys who were abducted by 34-year-old Keith Rogers and their mother, 28-year-old Antionette Wong on January 12, and found in Arizona on Feb. 7, arrived at Shreveport Regional Airport Thursday evening.More >>
The Louisiana State Police announced Elijah Wong and Donnie Simmons have been found. The children were recovered unharmed in Casa Grande, Arizona. Police say Keith Rogers and Antionette Wong are in custody.
Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.
