2-vehicle collision kills Sabine Parish woman

A Sabine Parish woman is dead and 3 other people, including 2 juveniles, are hurt as a result of a 2-vehicle wreck less than 4 miles south of Zwolle.

Louisiana state troopers say the crash on Carter's Ferry Road near Louisiana Hwy. 191 was reported to their agency at 3:10 p.m. Friday.

A 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was westbound on Carter's Ferry Road when its driver lost control of the vehicle, state police Master Trooper Daniel "Scott" Moreau said. The Tahoe crossed the center line and collided with a 2002 Buick LeSabre that was traveling east, he said.

The Buick's driver, identified by state police as 71-year-old Doris E. Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Tahoe, 27-year-old Jessica P. Procell, who was taken to Sabine Medical Center in Many for treatment of moderate injuries, Moreau said. The results of routine toxicology tests also are pending, he added.

The 2 juveniles who were in Procell's vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries. One was taken to University Health in Shreveport, the other to Sabine Medical.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, Moreau said.

Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of where they are sitting, to buckle up and remain so. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

State Police Troop E troopers have investigated 10 crashes that have resulted in a total of 12 deaths thus far this year.

