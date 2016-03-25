Deadly shooting shocks, saddens south Bossier neighborhood

Neighbors reacted with shock and sadness Friday after police said a fight between friends ended in the death of one man and the arrest of the other.



It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night in the 200 block of Melissa Lane near Heritage Drive. That's in the Madison Place subdivision in south Bossier City.



Detectives said 39-year-old Patrick Newton Harris was found in the garage of his home and arrested on a charge of second degree murder. He's now locked up in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing on $750,000 bond.



Next door neighbor Mike Tomlson recalled hearing, "Gunshots and then we heard a scream and that was it." According to Tomlson, it sounded like a woman's scream, possibly Harris' wife.



When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, now identified as 40-year-old William Christopher Flowers of Shreveport, lying on the sidewalk in front of Harris' home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A neighbor on the scene told KSLA News 12 they heard about 4 gunshots while Tomlson says he heard 5 shots. "You know, just bang, bang, bang bang."

Police confirmed a dark grey Chevrolet Corvette parked outside of Harris' home belonged to Flowers and was still parked there the day after the shooting on Good Friday. "That car was there running in the street when we walked outside," added Tomlson.



One of the biggest concerns among neighbors were the bullets flying around Thursday night. Tomlson agreed.

"My wife actually, you know, had the kitchen window open. And so you could hear it very clearly."



Tomlson's next door neighbor Darla Westall said her family also heard the gunshots. "About that time Derek came running into the bedroom and says, 'Mom, mom, Patrick shot somebody.' And, my husband was the first one down there."



Westall said when her husband rushed to the shooting victim on the sidewalk, Harris' wife had been applying pressure to the chest and the bullet wounds, trying to help, until Darla's husband, Darold, took over. "He was holding his chest. And she was talking to 911 and then she gave the phone to Darold."

Chris Flowers was taken to University Health Hospital in Shreveport where he was pronounced dead.

The biggest unanswered question now is why a man, described as a model neighbor, would allegedly shoot and kill a man he once considered a friend.

Copyright 2016 KSLA All rights reserved.