Man dressed as woman sought in boutique theft

Police say a man, dressed as a woman, stole several expensive purses from a Shreveport boutique. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport Police are searching for a man who reportedly stole thousands of dollars in merchandise Thursday afternoon from a Shreveport boutique.

It happened before 4:00 p.m. at Fancy Pantz and Moore boutique located in the 6500 block of Line Avenue.

Police say a man, dressed as a woman, entered the store and removed several expensive purses from the store's shelves. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

According to police, the suspect was last seen getting into a gold colored, older model Mitsubishi sedan with temporary registration.

People with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2016. KSLA. All rights reserved.