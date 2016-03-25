1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Bossier City

Bossier City police on the scene of a shooting in the Madison Place subdivision (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Bossier City police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left one man dead and another facing murder charges.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Melissa Lane near Heritage Dr. in the Madison Place subdivision.

Detectives say 39-year-old Patrick Newton Harris was found in the garage of the home and arrested for second degree murder.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 40-year-old William Christopher Flowers of Shreveport lying on the sidewalk in front of Harris' home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A neighbor on the scene told KSLA News 12 they heard about 4 gunshots.

Flowers was taken to University Health in Shreveport where he was pronounced dead.

Bossier City Police Spokesperson Mark Natale says preliminary information suggests the two men got into an argument when Harris pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or on their website www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.