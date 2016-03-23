Shreveport police get check from district attorney's office

Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart presents a check for $21,412.94 to Assistant Chief of Police E.J. Lewis as Deputy Chief of Police Duane Huddleston looks on. (Source: Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)

The Shreveport police department got a financial boost Tuesday from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office presented a check to the department as part of an asset forfeiture allocation. That's money from confiscations from illegal activity by the state.

The money came from a traffic stop by Shreveport police on Youree Drive in September 2015. Officers arrested individuals charged with committing identity theft and preparing fake Louisiana and Texas drivers licenses, Social Security IDs and resident alien cards.

"We have come up with forfeiture money even before the defendant's case has been dealt with," Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart said while making the presentation. "We wanted to turn this money over to the Shreveport Police Department. We know they can use it. Hopefully there will be more to come."

The $21,412 will be used for Crime Challenge purposes, which range from training to body camera purchases.

Stewart presented the check to Assistant Chief of Police E.J. Lewis as Deputy Chief of Police Duane Huddleston looked on.

