Shreveport mayor addresses accomplishments of her time in office

In December Ollie Tyler became the first African American woman voted in as Shreveport mayor. During her swearing in she vowed to unify this city

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler sits down for exclusive on first six months

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler has been in office for a little more than a year now. Tuesday, she gave us a progress report on the state of the city.

But how exactly do the Mayor's accomplishments line up with what some in Shreveport think?

"I'm excited about what we've been able to accomplish the first year in office, and I'm very optimistic about the future of Shreveport," said Mayor Ollie Tyler.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler laid out the things she is proud of getting done throughout her first year in office, but also admits that there is a lot of work yet to be done.

"Infrastructure also, and that involves streets and drainage. And all of the other things that we look at and need to have done in the past 35-40 years. But that's another big one," said Tyler.

That is something Lillie Bentrup agrees with. She lives off of McCormick Street across the street from the Ockley ditch. Her home is not affected by those drainage issues, but she has had some problems of her own: two water main breaks in the past few years.

"A few weeks ago, Right before the big flood, another water main broke. This time it was a 20 inch main, and it serviced the south highland area. It's now taken out all of this. And it's a mud pit," said Bentrup.

According to the City of Shreveport, $49 million is available to pay for repairs to the city's streets and drainage.

"So going forward, we're going to tackle the infrastructure even more," said Tyler.

Tyler admits the work is not going to be done overnight. But, is proud of how far the city has come.

Bentrup argues there is still a long way to go.

"I don't really think we're at a good spot. There's a lot more repairs to be done. A lot more replacements, or we're going to have more issues like this," said Bentrup.

One of those projects on the books to be started soon, $3 million in improvements to the Ockley ditch, with construction expected to start in April. The Ockley ditch is needed to move a lot of flood waters out of Highland, South Highlands and other areas.

Bids for the construction process starts March 24. It is expected to be completed by September of next year.

