Police investigate links between Homer murder suspects, victim

Louisiana State Police say the body of 69-year-old Sulyn Prince has been found and an arrest has been made in the case.

When 69-year-old Sulyn Prince didn't show up for work at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center in January, red flags went up. After a night of searching, the worse was confirmed. Prince's body was found in a shallow grave and Jermaine Johnson became the primary suspect.

Sheriff Gary Sexton says from the moment he stood over a shallow grave to identify one of his own, he vowed that justice would be served.

"I was there to identify her because I knew her personally," said Sexton.

Within hours of the discovery of 69-year-old Sulyn Prince's body, 35-year-old Jermaine Johnson was arrested. Now, 40-year-old Andrew Critton is behind bars for his alleged role in the crime as well.

"It was in reference to her job, she was a guard there where both of these individuals, spent time so you just never know," said Sexton.

Johnson and Critton were processed through Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center where Prince worked until she went missing in January, according to sheriff's deputies.

"Just to be honest with you, we knew prior to the evidence that was found that something was wrong," added Sexton.

Authorities say the two suspects served time at the Claiborne Parish detention center, and evidence shows both lived near Prince's home and share a history of committing violent crimes.

"Does it wave a flag of what they are capable of? Absolutely it does, and apparently they did have some ill will towards Sulyn Prince," said Sexton.

Last Monday, the two men plead not guilty to second degree murder.

Johnson’s family believes their loved one is innocent.

