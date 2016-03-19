FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Bossier Parish

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a Disaster Recovery Center to assist persons in Bossier Parish who were affected by the recent flooding. The center is at the Bossier City Public Safety Training Center. (Source: Carolyn Roy/ KSLA News 12)

FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open to assist people who suffered damage from the recent floods that hit the Bossier Parish area last week.

The Center is located at the Bossier City Public Safety Training Complex at 5850 Shed Rd.

FEMA workers will be available to help flood victims 7 days a week. It will be open Monday thru Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. And on Sundays from noon until 5:00 p.m. It's expected to stay open for the next 2 months.

The DRC will be closed Easter Sunday, March 27.

Some of the services the DRC can provide flood victims include information about individual assistance, application for disaster assistance and help understanding the programs available.

No appointment or application is necessary to visit with representatives at the DRC.

