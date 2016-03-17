Photographer shines light on her dark past

After years of suffering with a secret she kept in the dark, a Shreveport photographer is finally shedding light for the sake of relief. Mollie Corbett is using art to express, not only to help herself, but other victims of sex abuse.

At just 5 years old, Commercial Photographer Mollie Corbett's life would change forever, after being sexually assaulted multiple times by someone she trusted.

"He was 16 years old the year he assaulted me, he had about five months with me first thing in the morning before I went to school," says Corbett. "He stole something from me and with this show, I am taking it back. I feel so confident in this place of advocacy."

Several years later Mollie finally feels the courage to speak up and encourages others to do the same, but not just with words.

"Outlier is a sexual assault awareness fine art photography show. Its design is to tell my story in a redemptive way and to tell the story of other models like me in the show who have had similar situations that they've overcome in their lives," says Corbett. "All of the models in the show are survivors."

During this year's Oscars, singer Lady Gaga did the same with a powerful performance about her sexual assault. All of those who joined her on stage were also sexual assault survivors.

Sexual Assault Program Director Angela Henderson says the performance left their office inundated with phone calls. She says after seeing a public figure like Gaga come forward, others decided to follow suit.

"A lot of survivors are coming forward wanting to get help," says Henderson. "I think sometimes victims/survivors see themselves in a different role. They see themselves always in victim mode but I always say there is a fine line between victim and survivor."

Like Gaga, Molli wants to help other victims make the transition to survivor like she so triumphantly has, hoping her new show "Outlier" transforms victims into victors.

"We can triumph over this scourge of humanity and we can be better for it but we're going to have to talk about it."

If you want to get involved with "Outlier" you can reach Mollie on the "Outlier" Facebook page. This event is happening April 7 at Downtown Artspace in Shreveport at 5pm. April also coincides with Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.