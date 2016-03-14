Daniel Crane's Golden goal

Walking off the field to chants of your name and posing for a picture with the opposing team is an opportunity most athletes never experience.

Those moments and more put a smile on the face of 14-year old, Elm Grove seventh grader, Daniel Crane.

Crane got an opportunity to play with the Bulldogs through The Caddo Bossier Soccer Association, or CABOSA.

CABOSA and Shreveport United have teamed up with Cosse and Silmon Orthodontics for the Golden Goal project.

"We set it up to where he (Daniel) could come out here to play with our Bulldogs team coached by Leah Muslow," said Mark Matlock, the director of coaching for the U12 and U14 competitive division of CABOSA soccer.

“Golden goal is an opportunity for children with special needs to come out and play a sport might not otherwise get to play, hopefully they can feel camaraderie and score a goal” said Matlock.

This is the inaugural year for the Golden goal program.

Golden goal coincides with the TOPS soccer program that CABOSA started in 2015 which is a program pairing children with physical or emotional disabilities with a team and learning the game of soccer.

Golden goal started as an idea by Cosse and Silmon Orthodontics as a way to give back to the community.

"There wasn't really a process, he (Daniel) was just one of the first ones that came to mind,” said Holly Moerer with Cosse and Silmon Orthodontics.

“When you meet him, you understand why. He's such a sweet boy," said Moerer.

Daniel was diagnosed with autism and muscular dystrophy.

In the 2nd half, Bulldogs coach Leah Muslow, a former Centenary soccer player, tells Daniel he's going in the game.

In the final seconds, Daniel took his only shot on goal and it found the back of the net.

Both teams celebrated Daniel’s goal, as he turned around with both hands in the air, running back to greet his coach and teammates.

The opposing team, the Titans and head coach Saied Elshaer said it's the best goal ever scored against them.

"Every child has needs and I want him to feel special," said Elshaer.

Titans player, William Sheppard says it was great having Daniel out there and seeing him score a goal.

"I thought it was pretty good for him just to go out there to experience what other kids would like to experience and I thought it was a great thing for him,” said Sheppard.

“I think it’s great for the kids competing with Daniel to give them that experience and see the benefit in that, and provide perspective” said Matlock.

“It’s just great for everyone involved,” he said.

Cosse and Silmon Orthodontics along with CABOSA hope to grow and expand the Golden goal project.

“We hope that it can grow through other sports, not just soccer, over time.”

It is free to register for the golden goal project and more information can be found at http://www.cabosa.org/

