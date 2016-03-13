Grambling State University declares State of Emergency

Grambling State University President Willie D. Larkin has declared a state of emergency for the campus.

According to the university, President Larkin held emergency meetings with the university's Emergency Response Team. University leaders discussed the next steps in the Emergency Relief Process.

President Larkin says the university is in the "assessment, documentation and cleanup modes". According to his statement, "university employees have been working day and night to prepare for the upcoming week of mid-semester exams."

President Larkin says he will be asking local, state and federal agencies for flood prevention assistance.

Several buildings on the campus were damaged after severe flooding hit the area. The campus was closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of last week.

Copyright 2016. KSLA. All rights reserved.