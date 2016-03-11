KSLA News 12 has been deeply involved in the community for over 60 years.

We are proud of that history and remain committed to helping to make the ArkLaTex a growing, vibrant, and healthy place to live.

In order to better showcase the organizations and events we support and to put a sharper focus on the causes they serve, we have adopted a new community-themed campaign called “KSLA Cares.”

KSLA Cares will focus on community service projects and partnerships with local organizations to make a difference in our community.

The KSLA Cares campaign will help our viewers quickly identify the community projects we assist, making it easier to join us in our support of those projects.

We ask that anytime you see “KSLA Cares,” that you grant us a moment of your time to hear about another important project. It matters to us all. KSLA cares.