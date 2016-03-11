Flood waters drown crawfish business

Three days of downpours aren't just flooding out people and pets, it's also drowning some businesses across the ArkLaTex.

"Horses are okay, my crawfish, the verdict is still out on that," said Rich Arnold, owner of Triple R Crawfish.

Arnold said he has seen better days in his crawfish business that's located in Ida, Louisiana.

He raises crawfish, but right now, he's out of business because of the recent heavy rain in Northern Caddo Parish.

"Does the same thing to me as it does to other AG producers. Too much rain all at once is not a good thing," explained Arnold.

He said he normally has seven individual ponds on his property, but right now, they've turned into one large body of water.

Arnold said he tried to get crawfish shipped in from South Louisiana, but due to many roads being closed, that was impossible.

"Frankly, there may be some available somewhere else, but I image everybody in the industry is pretty well suffering like I'm maybe not quite as bad," said Arnold.

Arnold said he won't know for at least a week after the flood waters recede.

